AMG Increases Earnings 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (AMVMF), that produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products, on Monday announced an increase in its earnings guidance for 2022 based on favorable conditions in general and in particular on improved market conditions in lithium. AMG has increased its EBITDA guidance for the full year 2022 to between $175 million and $200 million from the previous guidance which stated "to exceed $150 million".

At an organizational level, AMG has decided to bring its lithium value chain under one corporate entity named AMG Lithium. AMG Lithium would comprise both AMG's Brazilian mining and processing plants as well as the German hydroxide project. The new company would be headed by Fabiano Costa and Stefan Scherer as Managing Directors. The mission of AMG Lithium would be to further increase the long-term value of AMG's lithium activities.

