AMG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.64, changing hands as low as $142.12 per share. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are currently trading down about 11.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMG's low point in its 52 week range is $108.12 per share, with $180.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.