AMG Critical Materials N.V. (AMVMF) Price Target Increased by 27.09% to 36.61

The average one-year price target for AMG Critical Materials N.V. (OTCPK:AMVMF) has been revised to $36.61 / share. This is an increase of 27.09% from the prior estimate of $28.81 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.62 to a high of $43.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.14% from the latest reported closing price of $20.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMG Critical Materials N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMVMF is 0.03%, an increase of 25.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 139.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMVMF by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.