AMG Critical Materials N.V (AMVMF) Price Target Increased by 13.53% to 62.75

The average one-year price target for AMG Critical Materials N.V (OTC:AMVMF) has been revised to 62.75 / share. This is an increase of 13.53% from the prior estimate of 55.27 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.40 to a high of 77.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.00% from the latest reported closing price of 44.50 / share.

AMG Critical Materials N.V Declares $0.40 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.40 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on August 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $44.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMG Critical Materials N.V. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMVMF is 0.31%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 3,870K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 514K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMVMF by 6.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 415K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMVMF by 5.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMVMF by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 203K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BIGFX - Baron International Growth Fund holds 190K shares. No change in the last quarter.

