AMG Completes Successful Equity Sale of Peppertree Capital Management to TPG Inc.

AMG announces the sale of its interest in Peppertree Capital to TPG, receiving approximately $240 million.

AMG has announced an agreement to sell its equity interest in Peppertree Capital Management to TPG Inc. as part of TPG's acquisition of Peppertree. Founded in 2004, Peppertree is a specialized investment firm focusing on digital infrastructure and wireless communications towers. AMG's minority investment has helped Peppertree grow and achieve strategic objectives. AMG is set to receive approximately $240 million from the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary conditions. Both AMG and Peppertree expressed satisfaction with their partnership and its contributions to Peppertree's success.

AMG has successfully finalized a strategic exit from its investment in Peppertree Capital Management with a total consideration of approximately $240 million.

The partnership with Peppertree is highlighted as having significantly enhanced both companies' operations and strategic objectives, benefiting stakeholders involved.

The transaction underscores AMG's effective capital formation and strategic capabilities, reinforcing its position as a key partner in independent investment management.

This successful culmination emphasizes AMG's track record of generating long-term value through its partnership approach with high-quality independent firms.

AMG is divesting from Peppertree Capital Management as it is being acquired by TPG Inc., which may signal a strategic shift or a reduction in AMG's investment portfolio in digital infrastructure.



The press release emphasizes the successful culmination of the AMG partnership, raising questions about future partnerships and growth potential in the investment management sector.



The statement about the substantial consideration of $240 million may mask the fact that this is primarily from an acquisition rather than organic growth, potentially indicating reliance on external factors for revenue generation.

What is the recent development regarding AMG and Peppertree Capital Management?

AMG announced its agreement to sell its equity interest in Peppertree as part of Peppertree's acquisition by TPG Inc.

How much is AMG expected to receive from the Peppertree transaction?

AMG is expected to receive approximately $240 million from the transaction upon its completion.

When is the transaction between AMG and Peppertree expected to close?

The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

What role has AMG played in Peppertree's growth?

AMG has supported Peppertree's business development through capital formation and strategic capabilities since its minority investment.

Where can I find more information about AMG?

More information about AMG can be found on their official website at www.amg.com.

Marks Successful Culmination of AMG Partnership









WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AMG, a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its equity interest in Peppertree Capital Management, Inc. (“Peppertree”) as part of the announced acquisition of Peppertree by TPG Inc.





Founded in 2004 by co-Presidents Ryan Lepene and Howard Mandel, Peppertree is a leading specialized digital infrastructure investment firm with a focus on wireless communications towers. Since AMG’s minority investment, Peppertree has grown and developed its business, including through the support of AMG’s capital formation and strategic capabilities.





“We are so pleased to have partnered with Ryan, Howard, and the Peppertree team, collaborating to magnify the firm’s growth and success, and to have supported Peppertree in accomplishing its strategic objectives,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “AMG’s alignment with the partners of Peppertree, through our minority interest in the business, has resulted in a successful outcome for all stakeholders. We wish the Peppertree team the best going forward.”





“Our partnership with AMG has enhanced our business and contributed to our firm’s ongoing success,” said Mr. Lepene and Mr. Mandel, co-Presidents of Peppertree. “We have greatly valued AMG’s culture of partnership, including the team’s support in our pursuit of a strategic outcome that will benefit our clients and partners.”





Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, AMG is expected to receive total consideration of approximately $240 million.*





The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.







About AMG







AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. Through its distinctive approach, AMG magnifies its Affiliates' existing advantages and actively supports their independence and ownership culture. As of December 31, 2024, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $708 billion across a diverse range of private markets, liquid alternative, and differentiated long-only investment strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.amg.com



.







Certain matters discussed in this press release issued by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (“AMG” or the “Company”) may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and could be impacted by a number of factors, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AMG’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. AMG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This release does not constitute an offer of any products, investment vehicles, or services of any AMG Affiliate. From time to time, AMG may use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. AMG routinely posts financial and other important information regarding the Company in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.amg.com and encourages investors to consult that section regularly.







* Total consideration is based on the TPG closing share price on May 2, 2025, and includes approximately $102 million in cash, subject to certain closing adjustments, and approximately 2.9 million TPG Class A common shares.





AMG Media & Investor Relations:





Patricia Figueroa





(617) 747-3300







ir@amg.com









pr@amg.com









