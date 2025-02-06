AMG Beats on Q4 Earnings, Buys Stake in NorthBridge Partners

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s AMG fourth-quarter 2024 economic earnings of $6.53 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.02. The bottom line, however, declined 4.8% from the prior-year number.



Results benefited from higher revenues and an improvement in the assets under management (AUM) balance. Further, the company had a robust liquidity position. However, a rise in expenses was the undermining factor.



Economic net income was $205.8 million, down 15.3% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $189 million.



For 2024, economic earnings per share of $21.36 beat the consensus estimate of $20.90 and grew 9.7% year over year. Economic net income was $701.6 million, down 2.3% from 2023.

AMG’s Revenues Up, Expenses Rise

Quarterly total revenues increased 4.3% year over year to $524.2 million. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $530.4 million.



For 2024, total revenues declined almost 1% year over year to $2.04 billion. Further, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA was $281.7 million, down 4.9%. We projected the metric to be $266.2 million.



Total consolidated expenses rose 2.2% to $392.5 million. We had projected total expenses of $362.9 million.

Affiliated Managers’ AUM Rises

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the total AUM was $707.9 billion, which grew 5.2%. Our estimate for total AUM was $736.4 million.



Net client cash outflows were $8.3 billion in the reported quarter.

AMG’s Capital & Liquidity Position Decent

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Affiliated Managers had $950 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $813.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company had $2.62 billion of debt, down from $2.54 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Stockholders’ equity as of Dec. 31, 2024, was $3.35 billion, down from $3.59 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Update on AMG Share Repurchases

During the fourth quarter, Affiliated Managers repurchased shares worth $120 million.

AMG Buys Minority Equity Stake in NorthBridge Partners

Affiliated Managers acquired a minority equity interest in NorthBridge Partners, LLC, a leading vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in industrial logistics assets. The financial terms of the deal were not revealed.



With almost $2 billion in AUM, NorthBridge Partners invests in last-mile logistics properties, acquiring, repositioning and developing strategically located real estate assets in major markets.



Jay C. Horgen, president and CEO of AMG said, “Given the growing demand for industrial logistics assets, and the entrepreneurialism of its principals, NorthBridge has excellent forward prospects, and AMG’s strategic partnership solutions can magnify the firm’s long-term success.”

Our View on Affiliated Managers

Affiliated Managers is well-positioned for growth given the successful partnerships, global distribution capability and a diverse product mix. However, substantial intangible assets on the company's balance sheet and the tough operating backdrop are major near-term concerns.



Affiliated Managers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Performance of AMG’s Peers

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s TROW fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.12 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23. Nonetheless, the bottom line increased 23.3% year over year.



TROW's results were affected by higher expenses. However, net revenues were supported by a rise in AUM. Further, appreciation in cash and cash equivalents will help the company to continue investing.



Lazard Inc.’s LAZ fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. This compared favorably with earnings of 66 cents in the year-ago quarter.



LAZ’s results were positively impacted by increases in revenues in the financial advisory, asset management and Corporate segments. A decline in expenses was added positive. However, the lower AUM balance acted as a spoilsport.

