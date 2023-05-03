News & Insights

AMG

AMG beats Q1 profit expectations, boosted by lithium operations

May 03, 2023 — 12:56 pm EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Adds quote, detail

May 3 (Reuters) - Dutch miner and lithium supplier AMG AMG.AS on Wednesday posted better-than-expected first quarter core profit, helped largely by its Clean Energy Materials business, which includes its lithium operations.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $118.1 million, beating the $109.0 million expected in a company-provided poll, and more than doubling year-on-year.

"The record results are due to our recent expansion projects," said CEO Heinz Schimmelbusch, adding the company will change its name to AMG Critical Materials.

AMG is expanding its lithium production capacity and tightening its grip on its supply chain, as it looks to benefit from growing demand for the key metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The group on Wednesday confirmed its full-year guidance for EBITDA to exceed $400 million.

It said it expected to post EBITDA of at least $650 million in five years or earlier, due to the lithium market's demand and supply dynamics.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Potter)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.