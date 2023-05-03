AMG beats first quarter profit expectations

May 3 (Reuters) - Dutch miner and lithium supplier AMG AMG.AS on Wednesday posted better-than-expected first quarter core profit, helped largely by its Clean Energy Materials segment.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 118.1 million dollars, beating the $109.0 million expected in a company-provided poll.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.