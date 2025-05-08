AMG Announces Minority Investment in Qualitas Energy to Enhance Renewable Energy Focus

AMG will acquire a minority stake in Qualitas Energy, enhancing its investment in renewable energy infrastructure and private markets.

AMG has announced an agreement to acquire a minority equity interest in Qualitas Energy, a prominent global infrastructure manager specializing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, with over €3.5 billion in assets under management. The partnership aims to enhance AMG's presence in private markets, allowing Qualitas Energy to maintain its operational independence while bolstering its investment strategy in energy transition. Qualitas Energy, founded in 2006, has demonstrated strong investment performance and focuses on projects involving solar, wind, and renewable resources, primarily in Europe. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending customary conditions. The collaboration will enable Qualitas Energy to continue expanding its investment capacity and pursue long-term growth objectives in the renewable sector.

Potential Positives

AMG's investment in Qualitas Energy allows it to expand its participation in the renewable energy sector, which is increasingly relevant in the context of energy independence and security.

Qualitas Energy's strong track record and management team’s commitment indicates potential for continued high performance and growth, aligning with AMG's strategy to invest in high-quality firms.

The partnership maintains Qualitas Energy's operational independence while leveraging AMG's strategic capabilities, which could enhance efficiency and effectiveness in achieving long-term objectives.

Potential Negatives

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, which may raise concerns about the investment's viability and potential risks associated with the partnership.

The minority equity interest indicates that Qualitas Energy's management will retain majority ownership, potentially limiting AMG's influence and capacity to implement strategic changes.

As the deal is subject to customary closing conditions and anticipated closure in Q4 2025, there may be extended uncertainty regarding the finality and impact of the investment for AMG in the interim.

FAQ

What is AMG's investment in Qualitas Energy?

AMG has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a minority equity interest in Qualitas Energy, focusing on renewable energy and energy transition.

How much capital has Qualitas Energy raised?

Qualitas Energy has raised approximately €5 billion across six funds since its founding in 2006.

What is Qualitas Energy's focus area?

Qualitas Energy specializes in funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure globally.

When is the investment transaction expected to close?

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

How will AMG support Qualitas Energy?

AMG will enhance Qualitas Energy's capabilities while allowing it to maintain operational independence and its unique culture.

$AMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $AMG stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMG to invest in Qualitas Energy, a leading renewables-focused global infrastructure manager specializing in energy transition with more than €3.5 billion in AUM



Qualitas Energy has a distinctive competitive position given its opportunistic value-add approach, vertically integrated industrial platform, and strategically tailored, market-specific solutions



WEST PALM BEACH, FL, and MADRID, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AMG, a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a minority equity interest in Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure.





Under the terms of the agreement, Qualitas Energy’s management team will retain majority ownership and continue to lead the organization’s day-to-day operations, maintaining investment, strategic, and operational independence. As part of the transaction, Qualitas Energy’s Executive Chairman Iñigo Olaguíbel and Chief Executive Officer Oscar Pérez, along with other members of the senior management team, will enter into additional long-term commitments with Qualitas Energy, reinforcing their alignment with the business and its investors.





Qualitas Energy has a long-term track record of excellent investment performance. Founded in 2006, the firm invests globally with a focus on Europe, where the heightened importance of energy security is driving demand for investments into renewable energy sources. Led by Mr. Olaguíbel and Mr. Pérez, the firm has raised approximately €5 billion in capital across six funds and co-investment opportunities, which has been deployed to invest in solar, wind, batteries and storage, hydroelectric power, and renewable natural gas.





“We are pleased to partner with Qualitas Energy, a global infrastructure manager specializing in energy transition with a two-decade track record of delivering strong returns for clients,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “Given the increasing focus on energy independence and security in Europe, along with the firm’s distinctive approach, vertically integrated industrial platform, and locally based teams with deep knowledge of their respective geographies, Qualitas Energy is well-positioned to build on its business momentum. I am delighted to welcome Iñigo, Oscar, and their partners to our Affiliate group.”





“We are excited to partner with AMG as we continue to build an enduring multi-generational firm,” said Iñigo Olaguíbel, Managing Partner and Executive Chairman of Qualitas Energy. “We selected AMG because of its long-term orientation and reputation as a collaborative partner. Through AMG’s unique approach, Qualitas Energy will maintain our independence, preserve our unique culture, and gain access to a broad range of proven strategic capabilities to advance our long-term objectives.”





“As part of its strategic evolution, Qualitas Energy is focused on becoming the asset manager at the forefront of energy transition investing,” added Oscar Pérez, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Qualitas Energy. “We aim to continue expanding our investment capacity, and our partnership with AMG will enhance our ability to achieve that goal.”





The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.







AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally. AMG's strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. Through its distinctive approach, AMG magnifies its Affiliates' existing advantages and actively supports their independence and ownership culture. As of March 31, 2025, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $712 billion across a diverse range of private markets, liquid alternative, and differentiated long-only investment strategies.



www.amg.com



Qualitas Energy is a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure. Since 2006, the Qualitas Energy team has dedicated over €14 billion to the energy transition worldwide. These investments have been deployed through six vehicles: Fotowatio/FRV, Vela Energy, Qualitas Energy III, Qualitas Energy IV, Qualitas Energy V, and Qualitas Energy Credit Fund I. Qualitas Energy's existing portfolio currently comprises over 11 GW of operational and development-stage renewable energy assets – including solar PV, concentrated solar power (CSP), wind, energy storage, hydroelectric power, and renewable natural gas – across Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Chile, and the United States. Over the past five years, Qualitas Energy has generated enough energy to supply 1.2 million homes and has successfully avoided the emission of 1 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent. The Qualitas Energy team consists of approximately 540 professionals across fifteen offices in Madrid, Berlin, London, Milan, Hamburg, Wiesbaden, Trier, Cologne, Stuttgart, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Santiago, Durham, Bristol, and Edinburgh.



www.qualitasenergy.com



