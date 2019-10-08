AMG Advanced Metallurgical, Shell Catalysts & Technologies Form JV - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (AMVMF.PK), a global critical materials company, and Shell Catalysts & Technologies have agreed to form a joint venture to provide a sustainable solution for catalyst reclamation and recycling. The JV will be called Shell & AMG Recycling B.V., and will operate outside of North America.

Shell Catalysts & Technologies provides catalysts, technology, technical advisory services and research and development expertise to the refining and petrochemical processing industries worldwide.

Refineries will benefit from the joint venture by reducing the risk and cost of transporting and disposing of spent catalysts and eliminating the need to landfill.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.