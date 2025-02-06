AMG Acquires Minority Stake in NorthBridge Partners to Expand Investment in Industrial Logistics Real Estate

AMG acquires a minority stake in NorthBridge, enhancing its exposure to industrial logistics real estate investments.

Quiver AI Summary

AMG has announced its acquisition of a minority equity interest in NorthBridge Partners, a private markets manager specializing in industrial logistics real estate, which focuses on last-mile logistics properties in key markets. This partnership aims to leverage AMG’s strategic capabilities to enhance NorthBridge's long-term success while expanding AMG’s exposure to areas of significant growth driven by trends in the digital economy and evolving supply chains. NorthBridge, which manages approximately $2 billion in assets, is positioned to benefit from increasing consumer demand for faster delivery and the onshoring of supply chains. The partnership is expected to provide NorthBridge with access to growth capital and resources, allowing the firm to strengthen its competitive advantages and operational capabilities while maintaining its independence.

Potential Positives

AMG's investment in NorthBridge enhances its exposure to high-growth sectors, particularly in industrial logistics, capitalizing on trends like e-commerce growth and evolving supply chain dynamics.

The partnership allows NorthBridge to leverage AMG's strategic capabilities and access to growth capital, which can enhance its competitive advantages and long-term success.

AMG's unique partnership approach reinforces its commitment to supporting independent partner-owned firms, potentially strengthening its market position and reputation.

Potential Negatives

AMG did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction, leaving investors uncertain about the potential impact on the company's financial health.

The press release could indicate that AMG is actively seeking growth through acquisitions, which may suggest a need to diversify or compensate for potential weaknesses in existing operations.

The reliance on NorthBridge's management team, who retain a significant majority of equity, raises concerns about AMG's level of control and influence over NorthBridge's strategic direction.

FAQ

What is AMG's recent investment in NorthBridge about?

AMG acquired a minority equity interest in NorthBridge, a manager specializing in industrial logistics real estate assets.

How will the partnership benefit NorthBridge?

The partnership provides NorthBridge access to strategic capabilities and growth capital to enhance its long-term objectives while maintaining independence.

What is NorthBridge's area of expertise?

NorthBridge specializes in last-mile logistics properties, focusing on acquiring and developing industrial real estate assets in major markets.

What does this investment mean for AMG's growth strategy?

This investment broadens AMG's presence in private markets and reinforces its focus on sectors with strong secular growth trends.

How much assets under management does NorthBridge have?

NorthBridge currently has approximately $2 billion in assets under management.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMG Insider Trading Activity

$AMG insiders have traded $AMG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY C. HORGEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,300 shares for an estimated $3,128,169 .

. RIZWAN M JAMAL (Head of Affiliate Investments) sold 8,622 shares for an estimated $1,490,657

THOMAS M WOJCIK (Chief Operating Officer) sold 4,786 shares for an estimated $826,590

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $AMG stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AMG, a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally, today announced that it acquired a minority equity interest in NorthBridge Partners, LLC (“NorthBridge”).





NorthBridge is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in industrial logistics assets, a high-growth sector benefiting from the expanding digital economy and evolving supply chain dynamics. With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in last-mile logistics properties, acquiring, repositioning, and developing strategically located real estate assets in major markets. Led by partners Greg Lauze, Dean Atkins, and David Aisner, NorthBridge has deep sector expertise and a targeted investment strategy in a market segment with strong secular tailwinds, including robust e-commerce growth, accelerating consumer demand for shorter delivery times, and the onshoring of supply chains.





“Our partnership with NorthBridge broadens AMG’s participation in private markets and underscores our focus on investing in areas of secular growth,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “Given the growing demand for industrial logistics assets, and the entrepreneurialism of its principals, NorthBridge has excellent forward prospects, and AMG’s strategic partnership solutions can magnify the firm’s long-term success. I am delighted to welcome Greg, Dean, David, and their partners to our Affiliate group.”





“AMG’s unique partnership approach provides NorthBridge with access to strategic capabilities and growth capital to further our long-term objectives and maintain our independence,” said Mr. Lauze. “We are pleased to have found in AMG a partner that shares our commitment to entrepreneurial values and is aligned with us for the long term. We are confident that our partnership will enhance our competitive advantages, which will benefit both our clients and the Northbridge team.”





“We are operating in a rapidly evolving sector, characterized by transformative trends that generate compelling investment opportunities,” added Mr. Atkins. “Our partnership with AMG will enable us to capitalize on these trends as we further invest in our operational capabilities, increasingly differentiating our firm, to enhance our long-term success.”





The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The management team of NorthBridge will continue to hold a significant majority of the equity and direct the firm’s day-to-day operations.







About AMG







AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. Through its distinctive approach, AMG magnifies its Affiliates' existing advantages and actively supports their independence and ownership culture. As of December 31, 2024, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $708 billion across a diverse range of private markets, liquid alternative, and differentiated long-only investment strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.amg.com



.







About NorthBridge Partners







NorthBridge Partners, LLC, founded in 2014, is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in last-mile logistics properties, acquiring, repositioning, and developing strategically located industrial real estate assets in major markets. NorthBridge has completed over 100 transactions totaling over 15 million square feet throughout its history and currently has approximately $2 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit



www.northbridgecre.com



.







Certain matters discussed in this press release issued by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (“AMG” or the “Company”) may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and could be impacted by a number of factors, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AMG’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. AMG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. From time to time, AMG may use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. AMG routinely posts financial and other important information regarding the Company in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.amg.com and encourages investors to consult that section regularly.







AMG Media & Investor Relations:





Patricia Figueroa





(617) 747-3300





ir@amg.com





pr@amg.com



