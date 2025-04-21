AMG Acquires Minority Equity Interest in Verition Fund Management LLC to Enhance Diversification and Alternative Strategies Exposure

AMG will acquire a minority stake in Verition, retaining its management and independence, enhancing AMG's alternative strategy exposure.

AMG has announced its plan to acquire a minority equity interest in Verition Fund Management LLC, a global multi-strategy investment firm managing $12.6 billion in assets. Under the agreement, Verition's management will retain the majority of equity and maintain control of the firm's operations, ensuring its independence. This partnership is expected to diversify AMG's business and enhance its exposure to alternative investment strategies. Verition's co-founders, Nicholas Maounis and Josh Goldstein, have committed long-term to the firm, which operates with approximately 150 portfolio management teams. The deal is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, further solidifying AMG's strategic investments in high-quality, independent firms.

Potential Positives

AMG's acquisition of a minority equity interest in Verition expands its portfolio and diversifies its business, enhancing its presence in the alternative investment strategies market.

The partnership allows AMG to align with a high-performing firm that has a track record of delivering consistent returns and managing approximately $12.6 billion in assets.

Verition's management's commitment to retain a substantial majority of equity and control over operations suggests a stable partnership that maintains independence, which is in line with AMG’s strategic partnership model.

The potential for growth and broadening global reach for Verition under AMG’s partnership signifies long-term strategic value for both firms and their investors.

Potential Negatives

The transaction does not disclose financial terms, creating uncertainty about the valuation and the potential impact on AMG's financials.

AMG is acquiring only a minority interest, which may limit its influence over Verition's strategic decisions and operations.

The announcement comes at a time when capital flows into alternative investment strategies may be facing challenges, raising concerns about future performance and stability.

FAQ

What is AMG's recent acquisition related to Verition?

AMG has entered into an agreement to acquire a minority equity interest in Verition Fund Management LLC.

How much assets does Verition manage?

As of April 1, 2025, Verition manages approximately $12.6 billion in assets.

Will Verition maintain its independence after the acquisition?

Yes, Verition's management will retain a substantial majority of equity and maintain full control of day-to-day operations.

What are Verition's investment strategies?

Verition employs diverse strategies including Credit, Fixed Income, Event-Driven, and Quantitative Strategies to manage investments.

When is the transaction between AMG and Verition expected to close?

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AMG, a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a minority equity interest in Verition Fund Management LLC (“Verition”), a global multi-strategy investment firm.





Under the terms of the transaction, Verition’s management will retain a substantial majority of the firm’s equity, continue to lead the organization, and maintain full control of day-to-day operations. As part of the agreement, Verition’s Co-Founders, Nicholas Maounis and Josh Goldstein, have entered into long-term commitments with the firm. Verition’s management will also make a significant additional investment in the firm’s fund, reinforcing its deep alignment with the business and its investors.





Founded in 2008, Verition has developed a globally recognized multi-strategy platform that allocates capital across a diversified range of uncorrelated strategies. The firm has delivered consistent returns with limited volatility, earning the confidence of institutional investors worldwide. Verition’s platform comprises approximately 150 portfolio management teams, supported by a culture of collaboration, innovation, and operational excellence. As of April 1, 2025, the firm manages approximately $12.6 billion in assets.





“Verition is a premier multi-manager with an outstanding track record across nearly two decades,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “With its focus on uncorrelated strategies, disciplined approach, strong risk framework, and proven ability to consistently deliver excellent results for clients, Verition is positioned as a leader in the growing multi-strategy space. Verition exhibits what we look for in a partner: a high-quality independent firm operating in an area of secular growth, with a high-performing team and excellent long-term prospects. I am delighted to welcome Nick, Josh, and their partners to our Affiliate group.”





“We’re excited to welcome AMG as a partner,” said Nicholas Maounis, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Verition. “In selecting an institutional partner, Josh and I were drawn to AMG’s track record, long-term orientation, and unique approach that preserves our independence and investment philosophy. This partnership supports the continued expansion of our platform, broadens our global reach, and strengthens our ability to execute on long-term strategic priorities — all with the goal of delivering lasting value to our investors.”





The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.







About AMG







AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally. AMG's strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. Through its distinctive approach, AMG magnifies its Affiliates' existing advantages and actively supports their independence and ownership culture. As of December 31, 2024, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $708 billion across a diverse range of private markets, liquid alternative, and differentiated long-only investment strategies.



www.amg.com



About Verition Fund Management











Verition Fund Management LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2008 by Nicholas Maounis and Josh Goldstein with approximately $12.6 billion in assets under management as of April 1, 2025. Verition manages a multi-strategy, multi-manager hedge fund focused on global investment strategies including Credit, Fixed Income & Macro, Convertible & Volatility Arbitrage, Event-Driven, Equity Long/Short & Capital Markets Trading, and Quantitative Strategies. The fund seeks to construct a diversified portfolio with low correlation to traditional and alternative asset classes and consistently attractive risk-adjusted returns. The Firm employs approximately 750 people and has offices in New York, NY, Greenwich, CT, Norwalk, CT, London, UK, Singapore, Republic of Singapore, Hong Kong (SAR), China, and Dubai, UAE.







Certain matters discussed in this press release issued by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. ("AMG" or the "Company") may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and could be impacted by a number of factors, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in AMG's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.







AMG Media & Investor Relations:





Patricia Figueroa





(617) 747-3300







ir@amg.com













pr@amg.com





