AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stake in Autoliv (ALV)

Fintel reports that AMF Pensionsforsakring AB has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.41MM shares of Autoliv Inc. (ALV). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 6.93MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.04% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autoliv is $92.61. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.04% from its latest reported closing price of $84.93.

The projected annual revenue for Autoliv is $9,645MM, an increase of 11.81%. The projected annual EPS is $6.93, an increase of 58.43%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autoliv. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALV is 0.5483%, an increase of 1.8933%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 59,707K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cevian Capital II GP holds 6,298,508 shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,908,838 shares, representing an increase of 6.19%.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,427,397 shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,351,212 shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,030,467 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950,443 shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 7.29% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,857,499 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958,899 shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 0.67% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,418,315 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,585,831 shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Autoliv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries. Our more than 65,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2019 amounted to US $ 8,548 million.

