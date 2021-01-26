AmEx's (AXP) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y

American Express Company AXP reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 by 39.7% on the back of lower expenses. However, the bottom line fell 13.3% year over year due to muted revenues.



Earnings took a hit from weak spending volumes as a result of the adverse COVID-19 impact.



Total revenues of $9.4 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, marginally by 0.5% and also declined 18% year over year. The top line was affected by a drop in Card Member spending and lower average discount rate.



Meanwhile, total expenses of $7.6 billion decreased 9% year over year owing to lower customer engagement costs on the back of limited Card Member spending as well as controlled usage of travel-related Card Member benefits.



Total provision led to a $111-million benefit in the reported quarter compared with $1 billion reported in the year-ago period on the back of reserve releases and a solid credit performance.



Return on equity of 14.2% declined 1540 basis points year over year.

Segmental Performances

American Express’ Global Consumer Services segment reported net income of $1.1 billion, up 12.1% year over year. Total revenues, net of interest expenses of $5.5 billion, decreased 14% year over year, reflecting a fall in Card Member spending and net interest income.



Global Commercial Services posted net income of $538 million, down 2.2% year over year. Total revenues, net of interest expenses, were $2.7 billion, which in turn, decreased 20% year over year, mirroring a decline in Card Member spending.



Global Merchant and Network Services’ net income plunged 56.1% year over year to $208 million in the reported quarter. Total revenues, net of interest expenses, were down 21% year over year to $1.2 billion, mainly due to reduced Card Member spending and the average discount rate.

Strong Financial Position (as of Dec 31, 2020)

Cash and cash equivalents were $33 billion, up 38% year over year. Total long-term debt of $43 billion was down 26% year over year.

2020 Update

Full-year adjusted earnings of $3.77 per share were down 53% year over year.



Total revenues, net of interest expense for the full year, were $36.1 billion, down 17% year over year.



Consolidated expenses for 2020 stood at $27.1 billion, down 14% year over year.

