US Markets

AmEx to freeze hiring, not cut jobs as coronavirus crisis deepens- Bloomberg News

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Credit card issuer American Express Co will freeze hiring and avoid job cuts this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg news reported on Monday, citing a video message to employees from Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri.

March 30 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co AXP.N will freeze hiring and avoid job cuts this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg news reported on Monday, citing a video message to employees from Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri.

More than 60,000 employees were now equipped to work from home, according to the report.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular