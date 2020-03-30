AmEx to freeze hiring, not cut jobs as coronavirus crisis deepens- Bloomberg News

March 30 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co AXP.N will freeze hiring and avoid job cuts this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg news reported on Monday, citing a video message to employees from Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri.

More than 60,000 employees were now equipped to work from home, according to the report.

