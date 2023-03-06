Amex Refer A Friend: Earn Up To 55,000 Points Per Year

Savvy rewards credit card users know where they can earn the most points for every purchase and how to earn large signup bonuses when opening a new account, but did you know you can also earn bonus American Express Membership Rewards points by referring a friend?

If you already use an Amex card and think it could be a good fit for a friend, referring them with your unique code offers you both an opportunity to earn thousands of additional points. Keep reading to learn more about the ‘Refer a Friend program from American Express and how to take advantage.

What Is Amex Refer a Friend?

Refer a Friend is a program where you can earn bonus Amex points for referring someone you know to sign up for a card you currently have open and listed in your American Express online account.

When logged into an American Express online account, you can view your currently available Refer a Friend offers

The number of points you earn varies depending on the card and current bonus offers. For example, we’ve seen the regular 15,000-point bonus for referring to The Platinum Card® from American Express (Terms apply, see rates & fees) doubled to 30,000 points. That’s enough for a round-trip flight in the United States if you use the points well.

If you enjoy an Amex card, there’s a good chance your friends or family may enjoy it as well. When you find yourself chatting about credit cards with others, and they are interested in getting the same card as you, send them your referral link so you can both earn a valuable bonus.

The bonus you receive may only sometimes come in the form of points. For example, the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card (Terms apply, see rates & fees) has offered a $25 statement credit for you and an Amazon.com gift card for your friend if they have Amazon Prime.

How To Refer A Friend On the Amex App

You’ll need to find your unique signup link in the American Express app to refer someone. Search or follow links to the Refer a Friend page on the website or app. There, you can copy your link to share with friends via text message or social media. If you want to send it by email, use the ‘Refer by Email’ box to ensure your referral counts.

When someone applies using your code, Amex automatically keeps track of the referral. If they’re approved and receive a new card from your referral, you’ll both earn the advertised bonus. Aside from sharing your link, there’s nothing additional you need to do.

Your referral must sign up with your link, not directly through the American Express website in their browser or Google, or you may miss out on the bonus.

How To Send Amex Referral Link

You’ll find a referral link on your computer or in your phone’s web browser similar to the one below. You can copy and paste the link to share via text or social media. Sending the link by text message or a messenger-style app is among the easiest ways to refer someone and ensure you both earn the bonus.

In your web browser, click ‘copy’ to save the link to your clipboard. Then paste the link into a message or post to share.

You can invite one or more people by email using the Refer by email feature. You’ll need to enter your friend’s first name and email address here. If they sign up through the email they receive from Amex, you are both eligible to receive the bonus.

How Long Does It Take To Get Amex Referral Bonus?

According to American Express, referral bonus points post to your account within eight to 12 weeks for the eligible referral. If your friend takes a couple of weeks to sign up, it may be a solid few months before you earn the reward, so don’t plan to spend your bonus until it’s received.

If you believe you should have received a bonus and don’t see it in your account after 12 weeks, contact American Express customer support by email or live chat to understand what happened.

Why Am I Not Eligible For Amex Refer a Friend?

Not all American Express accounts are eligible for the Refer a Friend program, and there’s an annual limit to what you can earn. Currently, there’s a 55,000-point limit per year for the The Platinum Card® from American Express and Amex EveryDay® Credit Card*, for example, no matter how many friends you refer. If you have multiple Amex accounts, hold off on referring someone new until the next year if you want to earn the full bonus every time you send someone to sign up.

The program is currently only available to the primary cardholder of a U.S. consumer or business American Express card account. Additional card members and employee cardholders are not eligible. You can only earn and redeem points if your referring account is open. You can’t earn a referral bonus by referring someone with the card or using someone else’s referral link.

Due to privacy rules, you won’t be notified about the friend’s application status. The only way to know if they were approved is if they tell you. It’s also only allowed to be used with people you know. For example, if you’re a blogger or have a large email list, you can’t share it with your public audience and earn rewards according to program rules.

You’re specifically prohibited from sending your link to someone by email. They can only sign up by email if you use the form provided by American Express. The rules also require that you don’t lie to your friends or mislead them about how the card works.

If you break the rules and get caught, the best-case scenario is that you won’t earn the bonus points. Sometimes, the rewards may be “clawed back” by American Express (deducted from your account). In the worst case, you could have your card account closed. So do yourself a favor and stick to the program rules.

Bottom Line

With multiple cards in your personal American Express arsenal, you can earn hundreds of thousands of points per year. That could be enough for your dream vacation to Hawaii, an overseas adventure, or an annual trip back home to visit family.

If someone is going to sign up for an Amex card, it doesn’t cost them anything to go through your link and referring a friend can lead to better rewards than they may find elsewhere in some cases. That makes the Refer a Friend program a win-win for you and your friend. When they sign up, your biggest problem will be figuring out where to travel next.

