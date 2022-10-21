AmEx quarterly profit up on resilient spending

Adds financial details, CEO quote

Oct 21 (Reuters) - American Express AXP.N said on Friday its third-quarter profit had modestly improved as spending on goods, services and travel kept up despite fears of a potential economic slowdown later in the year.

The company said it now expects to report full-year profit above its prior forecast of $9.25 to $9.65 per share.

"The demand for travel has exceeded our expectations throughout the year," said Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri.

Travel and entertainment spending volumes in international markets surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time this quarter, he added.

AmEx's revenue rose 24% to $13.6 billion in the third quarter, helped by a 21% jump in card member spending on the back of a rebound in cross-border travel as people shrugged off rising airfare to throng airports after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. The company added 3.3 million new proprietary cards.

Still, the card lender built provisions of $778 million in the reported quarter to prepare for potential defaults, a sharp contrast from a year earlier when the economy's rapid recovery from the pandemic allowed it to release reserves of $191 million.

Shares of the company were down 3.5% at $137.50 in premarket trading.

AmEx's expenses rose 19% as it spent heavily on customer engagement and compensation. Last month, the company said it was looking to hire around 1,500 people for technology roles, even as other U.S. financial companies have slashed headcount in recent months.

Net income rose 3% to $1.88 billion or $2.47 a share in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to $1.83 billion, or $2.27 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had estimated the company to report a profit of $2.41 a share, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable to estimates.

