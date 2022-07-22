US Markets
AmEx profit falls as higher loan-loss reserves offset record card spending

American Express Co posted a 14% fall in quarterly profit on Friday as higher costs and an increase in reserves for potentially sour loans overshadowed record cardholder spending.

The credit card giant recorded $410 million in provisions for credit losses amid rising risks of a recession, a sharp contrast from a year earlier when the economy's rapid recovery from the pandemic allowed it to book a benefit of $606 million.

Expenses surged by nearly a third to $10.4 billion as AmEx spent heavily on rewards and perks to attract customers.

Net income came fell to $1.96 billion, or $2.57 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $2.28 billion, or $2.8 per share, a year earlier.

But adjusted card member spending surged by 30% as customers, undeterred by decades-high inflation, spent heavily on travel and entertainment.

The New York-based company's total revenue excluding interest expense rose 31% to $13.4 billion.

