AmEx profit beats on over $1 bln reserve release boost
April 23 (Reuters) - American Express Co AXP.N exceeded quarterly profit estimates on Friday as it released more than $1 billion worth of funds it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses.
The outlook for card companies is improving as government stimulus and vaccine rollouts fuel a global economic recovery, helping the industry recover from a pandemic-driven slump in non-essential consumer spending last year.
"We view 2021 as a transition year, where we are focused on making investments to rebuild growth momentum in our core business, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri said in a statement.
The credit card issuer posted a benefit of $675 million in the first quarter from the release of $1.05 billion from its loan-loss reserves. It had built reserves of $1.7 billion a year earlier.
Net income rose to $2.2 billion, or $2.74 per share, from $367 million, or 41 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected a figure of $1.61 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
AmEx's total revenue, excluding interest expense, fell 12% to around $9 billion.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAXP
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources