Amex Platinum Rental Car Benefits: What You Need To Know

If you need to rent a car, having an Amex Platinum card in your wallet can help you score extra benefits. Through loyalty status upgrades, you’ll get access to added perks like member-only discounts, no fees for second drivers and the ability to skip the car rental counter and go straight to your vehicle on pick-ups. Secondary car rental insurance is available for free and primary coverage can be added for a flat fee.

The Platinum Card® from American Express (Terms apply, see rates & fees) and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express (Terms apply, see rates & fees) each carry a $695 annual fee. As luxury credit cards, both options include an impressive collection of benefits and perks that, when properly utilized, give cardmembers value beyond the cards’ high fee.

Here’s a look at the car rental benefits that are included with Amex Platinum credit cards.

Amex Platinum Car Rental Benefits

Both The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express come with exclusive car rental benefits. As an Amex Platinum cardmember, you earn elite status with several popular rental car providers and secondary insurance coverage when you rent a vehicle.

Amex Platinum Rental Car Loss and Damage Insurance

The Amex Platinum card comes with secondary car rental insurance¹ at no additional charge. Since this free coverage isn’t primary, you’ll need to file a claim with your auto insurance provider before Amex’s rental coverage kicks in.

Amex Platinum rental insurance provides coverage for theft or damage to eligible rental cars when you reserve and pay for the rental with your Amex card. You’ll also need to decline any insurance coverage offered by the rental company.

Coverage is unavailable for certain vehicle types, including cargo vans and antique or customized vehicles. It also doesn’t extend to personal vehicles rented through a rideshare or peer-to-peer company.

If you need primary coverage, it’s available for an extra fee through Amex’s Premium Car Rental Protection. American Express charges a flat price for the entire rental period (up to 42 days) instead of per day, as is often the case for rental car company coverage. Costs range from $12.25 to $24.95 based on the location and coverage level. Premium Car Rental Protection doesn’t include liability coverage.

The Amex Platinum’s “per rental” pricing could save you money when compared to buying insurance coverage from the car rental service. But it’s important to note that some of the best credit cards for car rental insurance include primary coverage for free, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card².

Amex Platinum Car Rental Status

The Amex Platinum Card comes with complimentary status bumps with three major car rental companies—Avis, Hertz and National.

With all three rental companies, you must enroll in their loyalty programs to access benefits. You must also meet program age requirements to join and rent a vehicle. Here’s a closer look at the status that you’ll receive with each rental car company.

Avis Preferred Plus

Amex Preferred card members can earn a discount of up to 25% on Avis car rentals using a code (taxes and fees apply). The discount does not apply to optional upgrades like refueling and car rental insurance.

Avis Preferred Plus status comes with free vehicle upgrades when available during booking. You can also earn a free weekend rental with the completion of two qualifying Avis rentals. Other Preferred Plus benefits include:

Expedited straight-to-car services at participating Avis locations

Earn Avis rewards on qualifying rentals

Monthly email offers

Hertz President’s Circle

Amex Platinum card members receive complimentary Hertz President’s Circle status. With status, card members can use a designated code at booking to earn a 20% discount on vehicle rentals (taxes and fees apply). Other perks of President’s Circle status include:

A 4-hour grace period on rental returns

Guaranteed upgrades on economy through standard vehicle rentals

Free additional driver

A dedicated customer service line

National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive

Your Amex Platinum card earns you automatic Emerald Club Executive status with National Car Rental. Executive status allows you to rent any car full size or above and only pay National’s Midsize rate. Other Emerald Club Executive benefits include:

Guaranteed vehicle upgrades on full-size through luxury vehicle rentals

One free rental day after six qualifying rentals

Expedited pick-up and drop-off services

Free second driver

Reciprocal rewards earning through eligible Enterprise Rent-A-Car rentals

Special member-only offer emails

How To Get Amex Platinum Rental Car Offers

While Amex Platinum cards come with rental car benefits, there are specific steps you need to take to activate these special privileges.

To be eligible for Amex’s secondary car rental insurance coverage, you must pay for the entire rental cost with your Amex Platinum card and decline the optional insurance coverage offered by the rental car company

To receive rental company status upgrades, you must either be an existing loyalty member with Avis, Hertz or National Car Rental or sign up for membership during the activation process to receive rental company status upgrades.

Depending on the rental company, you may receive a special code to use when renting a vehicle to receive member discounts.

Bottom Line

In addition to rental car insurance coverage, Amex Platinum cardmembers can receive elite status at major rental companies to enjoy perks such as vehicle upgrades, exclusive offers and expedited services. Taking full advantage of these benefits can help Amex Platinum cardmembers extract more value out of the card’s high annual fee while experiencing a more convenient and rewarding car rental process.

