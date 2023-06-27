AmEx names insider Le Caillec as finance chief, Campbell to retire

Adds share performance under Campbell in paragraph 3, sector context in paragraphs 6-8, background on Visa in paragraph 9

June 27 (Reuters) - Credit card giant American Express Co AXP.N said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Campbell has decided to retire, and Deputy CFO Christophe Le Caillec would succeed him.

Campbell will step down from his role effective Aug. 14. He joined American Express as CFO in 2013, and will remain with the company as vice chairman until March 2024.

Shares in the New York-based card company have nearly tripled over the last decade, marking a successful tenure for the outgoing finance chief. AmEx stock, which has risen 13% so far this year, was flat in premarket trading after the news was announced.

Le Caillec has been with American Express for over 25 years, serving in top roles, including the company's executive committee.

He currently leads the corporate planning team at the card firm, as well as risk, technology and the global services group finance functions. Prior to that, he served as the business CFO for American Express' global consumer services group.

Le Caillec is taking on the new role at a difficult time for lenders as economic forecasts darken steadily amid rising interest rates and high inflation, forcing them to set aside a large sum to cover potential defaults.

Sharply higher prices for everyday goods have also begun to squeeze consumers, clouding the outlook for payments companies amid a shift away from big-ticket spending.

In April, AmEx missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit after setting aside bigger provisions and spending more on promotions to keep customers engaged.

Rival Visa V.N has also shuffled top leadership over the last few months at a critical juncture for the economy. Last week, the world's largest payments processor , after announcing the appointment of Ryan McInerney as CEO in November.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

