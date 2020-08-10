AmEx in advanced talks to buy Softbank-backed Kabbage- Bloomberg News

US Markets
American Express Co is in advanced discussions to buy online small-business lender Kabbage Inc in an all-cash deal, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-10/amex-said-to-be-in-advanced-talks-to-buy-softbank-backed-kabbage?sref=vEQJzSks on Monday.

The deal could value the Softbank Group Corp 9984.T backed lender at as much as $850 million, including retention payments, the report said.

An agreement could be announced as soon as this month, Bloomberg said, though talks could still fall apart.

American Express and Kabbage declined to comment on the report.

    Most Popular