AmEx Global Business Travel nears $5.3 bln Apollo SPAC deal - WSJ

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Dec 3 (Reuters) - American Express Global Business Travel is close to a $5.3 billion deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

