AmEx Global Business Travel nears $5.3 bln Apollo SPAC deal - WSJ

Dec 3 (Reuters) - American Express Global Business Travel is close to a $5.3 billion deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.