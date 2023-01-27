AmEx forecasts upbeat full-year profit on buoyant spending trends

Recasts to adds details on forecast, shares and from company statement

Jan 27 (Reuters) - American Express Co AXP.N forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimate on Friday, as the credit card company banked on expectations that its largely well-off customers will continue to spend despite broader economic uncertainty.

Even as decades-high inflation pressures household budgets, American Express has remained so far insulated from feeling a hit as the company's affluent customer base shrugged them off.

Shares in American Express were up 5% in premarket trading.

Still, the change in economic forecasts and a worsening operating environment for lenders prompted the New York-based firm to stockpile more rainy-day funds, just in case its customers are unable to pay back the debt on their cards.

Americans have begun to see the effects of an economic slowdown as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

Provisions for credit losses were $1.03 billion in the reported quarter, compared with $53 million a year ago.

Amex reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.07 per share for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, missing analysts estimates of $2.22 per share.

Net income fell 9% to $1.57 billion, while the company's total revenue excluding interest expense increased 17% to $14.18 billion in the quarter.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.