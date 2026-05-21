AmEx Expands Sports Commerce Strategy With Fanatics Tie-Up

American Express Company AXP is expanding its sports-related commerce strategies through a comprehensive, multi-year partnership with a sports platform, Fanatics. Under the agreement, American Express will become the official payments partner across select Fanatics digital and brick-and-mortar retail locations globally. Additionally, AmEx will serve as a presenting sponsor of the four-day Fanatics Fest NYC event in July 2026.

The central element of this collaboration is the upcoming rollout of the co-branded Fanatics American Express Card, set to be launched later this year. Operating on the AmEx transaction network, the credit card will be issued by First Electronic Bank and managed by Imprint. The alliance also positions Fanatics as AmEx’s first sports-focused Membership Rewards transfer partner within the next year, giving card members the option to exchange points directly into FanCash for apparel, collectibles and event ticketing.

This partnership aligns with AmEx’s focus on targeting Millennial and Gen Z consumers, who continue to be key drivers of account acquisition and spending volume. The integration leverages a highly captive audience, as roughly 80% of surveyed U.S. AmEx consumer cardholders self-identify as sports fans, alongside Fanatics’ database of over 100 million global consumers.

This announcement adds further momentum to an already strong financial period for the payments firm. During the first quarter of 2026, AmEx posted an 11% year-over-year revenue increase to $18.9 billion, supported by a 10% rise in billed business to $428 billion.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AXP’s competitors in the payments space are Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V.

Mastercard expanded its sports marketing push through a partnership with Inter Miami CF and the club’s new stadium. The deal grants Mastercard payment exclusivity across the venue, while also giving cardholders access to exclusive experiences and the chance to go down to the pitch to see the players up close.

Visa widened its sports presence by expanding its partnership with the International Tennis Federation Davis Cup. The agreement increases Visa’s branding visibility across global tournament venues and adds more perks for cardholders, including smoother payments and access to premium fan experiences at select matches.

American Express’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AXP have risen 7.9% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 20.6%..



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From a valuation standpoint, American Express trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69X, up from the industry average of 9.8X. AXP carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Express’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.59 per share, implying a 14.4% jump from the year-ago period’s level.



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AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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