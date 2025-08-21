AmEx Expands Its Sports Play: Can Miami Be the Game-Changer?

American Express Company AXP, also known as AmEx, is strengthening its global portfolio in sports and entertainment by entering new partnerships. It recently collaborated with Hard Rock Stadium, the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, and the Miami Dolphins as their official payments partner.

As part of this deal, AmEx’s eligible cardholders will be able to enjoy some exclusive benefits like Amex Presale Tickets, access to VIP lounges and a special entrance. With these agreements, the company aims to carve out a unique space where sports, culture and premium experiences all come together.

Sponsorship of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix also accelerates AXP’s 2025 expansion into more than 20 global races. The company aims to design an immersive fan experience and offer benefits for card members, such as the popular AmEx Race Radios, to enjoy all the action on the track and more at the 2026 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

This move further enhances AXP’s impressive sports portfolio, which features significant sponsorship in tennis, basketball and many more. Miami serves as a key location for the brand as Hard Rock Stadium is the home of the Dolphins and hosts major concerts and many entertainment events.

If this strategy goes well, it will help AmEx to retain its loyal customers and attract younger ones, especially those who are experience seekers. In 2023, the company’s network volume was around $1.7 billion, which rose 5% year over year in 2024. It further rose 6% year over year in the first half of 2025 as travel and entertainment spending showed resilience.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AXP’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V.

Mastercard actively participates in the entertainment world with a bunch of exciting initiatives. Its Priceless platform offers its eligible cardholders exclusive access to events, VIP experiences and top-notch seats. Mastercard’s purchase transactions rose 9.6% year over year in the first half of 2025.

Visa is deeply engaged in the space of entertainment and sports through various sponsorships and partnerships. It serves as a global payment partner for major events like the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the FIFA World Cup and many other events. Visa's payments volume increased 8% year over year on a constant-dollar basis in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

AmEx’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AXP have risen 3.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 1.8%.



From a valuation standpoint, AmEx trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56X, down from the industry average of 20.17. AXP carries a Value Score of B.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AmEx’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $15.26 per share, implying a 14.3% jump from the year-ago period.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

