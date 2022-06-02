Amex CEO says cardholder activity does not point to recession

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - American Express Co AXP.N does not expect the economy to fall into a recession based on the activity of its card-holders and it does not see credit card delinquencies rising to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri said on Thursday.

"We can talk ourselves into a recession, I'm just not seeing it with the card base," he said at a financial services conference held by AllianceBernstein.

(Reporting by John McCrank Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

