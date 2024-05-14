AmEx (AXP) Teams Up With Worldpay to Expand Payment Choices

American Express Company AXP recently signed an agreement with payment solutions provider Worldpay to make onboarding of loyal and high-spending American Express cardmembers more convenient for small businesses, per reports. The move is expected to enhance AmEx’s footprint in the U.K. market.

In the past three years, the number of places accepting AmEx cards rose 46%. The latest deal will likely further enhance the number of locations. This February, AmEx introduced its Plan It product in the U.K., which enables its credit card members to pay off their purchases in installments. This move aligns with its strategy to expand its presence in the U.K. market.

The latest deal will likely strengthen the longstanding partnership between AXP and Worldpay. Early this year, Fidelity National divested a majority stake in Worldpay Merchant Solutions to private equity funds managed by GTCR. Fidelity National currently holds a 45% stake in Worldpay.

With this latest agreement, small businesses will have another option of accepting AmEx payments, enabling them to capture more spending from customers. Merchants under Worldpay are expected to benefit from a simplified transaction reconciliation and resultant operational efficiencies. This move will likely expand AmEx’s merchant coverage, leveraging its cardmember base growth.

The spending of AmEx cardmembers, on average, is 3.9 times higher per annum, and they make purchases 3.2 times more frequently than non-cardmembers. This presents a significant growth opportunity for small businesses.

