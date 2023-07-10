AmEx (AXP) Offers Perks for Cardmembers & Merchants of Hong Kong

American Express Company AXP recently introduced the eighth edition of "Amex Shop Small" across Hong Kong in a bid to bring about some lucrative benefits to its Cardmembers as well as a new program for the benefit of the local merchants of the region. Its shares declined 0.7% on Jul 7, replicating declines in broader markets.

Amex Shop Small will offer an opportunity for the Cardmembers to access a widespread local merchant network of more than 30,000 this year. The Cardmembers can use their registered American Express Card to avail a HK$10 statement credit on the pursuit of a single transaction worth HK$50 or more at participating merchants. The reward can be obtained for a maximum number of three times at three different store locations till the end of September 2023.

Cardmembers can also enjoy some savings from the usage of their American Express Card through Jun 30, 2024. On a single transaction of HK$150 or more on regular-priced or à la carte food and beverage products at participating merchants, Cardmembers will be entitled to an instant savings of HK$20 at the checkout point.

While bridging the gap between customers and merchants can be marked as a longstanding endeavor for the Amex Shop Small campaign, it tends to fetch an additional benefit this time in the form of a new program for Hong Kong’s business owners.

American Express collaborated with the Hong Kong Retail Management Association to roll out Shop Small Academy, which provides participating merchants free access to complimentary learning and networking opportunities. This, in turn, enables merchants to stay abreast with the current market environment and provides them an opportunity to enhance their business prospects.

The intent to benefit Cardmembers and business owners of Hong Kong seems to be in sync with American Express’ efforts to capitalize on the rebounding business environment and consumer sentiment observed across the region. Also, AXP has always remained steadfast in chasing continued technological upgrades and launching safe digital solutions to ease the economic activities of small businesses.



American Express often resorts to enhancing benefits or incorporating new options within its card offerings, thus catering to the evolving needs of the global consumer and commercial customer base. With the card-issuing business remaining an important source of revenues for AXP, initiatives to upgrade card offerings are expected to continue contributing to its top line.

Shares of American Express have gained 20.8% in a year against the industry’s 0.2% decline. AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

