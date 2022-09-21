AmEx (AXP) Makes Amex HK Mobile App Enticing With Benefits

American Express Company AXP recently introduced an exclusive benefit for its Cardmembers by providing “Amex Offers” on the Amex HK mobile app. The lucrative and diversified set of benefits is already being availed by Cardmembers from Sep 1, 2022.

Shares of American Express lost 1.2% on Sep 20, replicating a decline in the broader markets.

The offers available on the Amex HK mobile app are applicable for daily spending by Cardmembers across various groups, such as food & beverage, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. The benefits can be reaped as spending rewards while shopping from selected merchants like Arome Bakery, BERACAMY, MADIA and Ralph Lauren RL. Besides, the offers can be accessed conveniently from one’s mobile phone.

All American Express Cardmembers need to merely sign into their Amex HK mobile app’s accounts and select their desired “Amex Offers”. The offers are subsequently saved to their respective eligible American Express cards.

This latest move to launch offers on a mobile app also seems aptly timed by American Express since the global economy is witnessing the growing adoption of digital means spurred by increased usage of smartphones and higher Internet penetration.

As mobile phones became integral to our lives and are handy, Cardmembers will be updated on the latest Amex offers via the mobile app.

American Express often resorts to enhancing benefits or incorporating new options within its card offerings, thus catering to the evolving needs of a global consumer and commercial customer base. The latest move bears testament to a similar effort.

With the card-issuing business remaining an important source of revenues for AXP, initiatives to upgrade card offerings are expected to continue contributing to AXP’s top-line growth. American Express is also constantly focusing on technology upgrades and introductions of secured digital payment options to cater to the growing adoption of digital means.

Shares of American Express have lost 6.2% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 18.9%.



