AmEx (AXP) Launches Center to Solidify Footprint in Singapore

American Express Company AXP recently inaugurated a Decision Science Center of Excellence (CoE) in Singapore. The center will leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to extend global data-driven solutions.

The areas of interest of the newly established center will be on data science applications in the fields of credit and fraud risk model development and production. Going forward, American Express intends to bolster the capability of the center and engage in intensive research for other AI, ML and NLP technology use case development.



The latest move can be termed as a growth-related investment for American Express. It will allow the company to cater to its global Card Members from its Singapore base. AXP has always remained steadfast in effectively serving its Card Members, ranging from launching new card offerings to integrating lucrative features within the existing ones.

The center will also bring in employment opportunities for the country’s residents since recruitment drive for suitable candidates have already commenced.

AXP’s efforts to strengthen its footprint as a leading technology provider across Singapore is clearly reflected through the recent center launch. Undoubtedly, the Asian country seems to attract overseas investors like the integrated payment company American Express.

As Singapore boasts the reputation of being one of the top-class worldwide financial and technology hubs, AXP’s investment seems to be prudent. Also, considering the growing digital economy that the country continues to witness, the move of American Express to extend advanced technology solutions is aptly timed as well.

A solid digital suite built through several collaborations with renowned financial service providers and substantial investments is expected to position AXP well in tapping promising opportunities amid the flourishing digital industry of Singapore. Concurrently, the new center will also equip American Express to address intricate headwinds often encountered by the digital space.

Shares of AXP have lost 5.8% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 21.5%.



