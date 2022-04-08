AmEx (AXP), i2c Partner to Help Fintechs in Speedy Card Launch

American Express Company AXP recently unveiled a global, multi-product deal with the renowned digital payment and banking technology provider, i2c, to extend an innovative platform, backed by American Express’ global payments network and i2c, to fintechs.

The opportunity to leverage unique benefits, credible protections and fraud mitigation capabilities, coupled with the widespread network of AXP combined with the plug-and-play platform of i2c, makes the latest partnership a suitable one for those worldwide fintechs and financial institutions that remain intrigued to roll out innovative card offerings across markets.

With the new Amex/i2c fintech platform, it becomes easier for fintechs to speedily launch enhanced payments solutions and expand their reach for benefiting consumers and businesses within the American Express global payments network. The recent alliance also makes pre-certified partners, including bank-issuing BIN sponsors, available to help fintechs in the accelerated and seamless launch of their payments solutions across markets.

The new platform, developed as a result of the alliance between American Express and i2c, also seems to benefit the former in several ways. An expanded customer and partner base, a further strong network and an opportunity to delve into new and emerging markets can be noted as some of the benefits.

Also, the alliance is expected to further strengthen the bond that AXP has been sharing with i2c. The first time when the two companies joined forces to aid fintechs was in Latin America and the Caribbean, which will now gradually expand across North America and other countries with time. The innovative technology provider — i2c — was also chosen by the renowned global payments technology company, Visa V, to work together for helping fintech firms extend advanced payments solutions for boosting financial access in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The help extended to fintechs through the latest tie-up seems to be the need of the hour owing to the promising potential exhibited by the global fintech market in rolling out offerings that match the evolving needs of consumers. American Express continues to pursue a host of measures focused on technology advancements, the introduction of secured digital solutions and assisting fintech in regulating payments.

Similar to American Express, companies making concerted efforts to help fintechs include Mastercard Incorporated MA, Visa and Global Payments Inc. GPN.

Mastercard remains committed to providing necessary assistance to fintechs through the Mastercard Fintech Express program. The assistance ranges from offering technological assistance to helping them roll out new products and enhanced payments solutions. Mastercard has also undertaken substantial investments to support the growth prospects of fintechs.

Visa has been the preferred choice of a partner for fintechs due to its cutting-edge solutions, a robust partner network and extensive global presence. Apart from Visa Fintech Partner Connect, V has several programs in place for serving the purpose, including an accelerator program and the Fast Track program. The programs share the mutual purpose of offering opportunities to global fintechs to roll out enhanced payment solutions and boost growth prospects. Visa also made significant investments in supporting fintechs.

Global Payments is a pure-play payments technology company boasting deep expertise in payments technology. Backed by its expertise, Global Payments continues to roll out a wide array of payments technology and software solutions for fintechs worldwide. GPN equips these businesses with the seamless acceptance of payments in all commerce channels, thereby resulting in better and secured outcomes for customers.

Shares of Mastercard, Visa and Global Payments have declined 8%, 2.8% and 36.8%, respectively, in a year.

