AMETEK's (AME) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

AMETEK, Inc. AME reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. The bottom line rose 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.62 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. The top line increased 4.6% year over year.



Top-line growth was driven by solid momentum across the Electronic Instruments segment.



AME shares have gained 0.3% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 29.8%.

Operating Details

Electronic Instruments (70% of sales) sales of $1.14 billion increased 7.8% year over year. The figure topped the consensus mark by 0.05%.



AMETEK, Inc. Price

AMETEK, Inc. price | AMETEK, Inc. Quote

The Electromechanical segment (30% of sales) generated $486.7 million in sales in the third quarter, which declined 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.



For the third quarter, operating expenses were $1.18 billion, up 1.5% year over year. The figure contracted 220 basis points (bps) year over year 73%.



Consequently, the operating margin was 27%, which expanded 220 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The operating margin for Electronic Instruments expanded 360 bps year over year to 29.5%. The Electromechanical segment’s operating margin contracted 120 bps on a year-over-year basis to 26.2%.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $841.9 million, up from $605.6 million as of Jun 30, 2023.



Long-term debt was $1.86 billion as of Sep 30, 2023, up from $2.19 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.



Operating cash flow jumped 45% year over year to a record $473 million in the third quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2023, AMETEK expects sales growth in the mid-single digits year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $1.72 billion, indicating growth of 5.67%.



AMETEK expects adjusted earnings of $1.61-$1.63 per share, suggesting growth of 6-7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark for the same is pinned at $1.62 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.



For 2023, AME expects sales growth in the mid to high-single digits from the 2022 level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales is pegged at $6.61 billion, indicating growth of 7.46%.



AMETEK expects adjusted earnings between $6.31 and $6.33 per share, suggesting growth of 11% from the 2022 reported level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.26 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

AMETEK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



eGain EGAN, GoDaddy GDDY and Itron ITRI are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



eGain shares have declined 33.9% year to date. EGAN is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 2.



GoDaddy shares have declined 3.3% year to date. GDDY is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2.



Itron shares have returned 12.2% year to date. ITRI is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eGain Corporation (EGAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.