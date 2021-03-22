Ametek to buy Abaco Systems in $1.35 bln deal

BioTech
March 22 (Reuters) - Electronic instrument maker Ametek Inc AME.N said on Monday it would buy computing systems maker Abaco Systems Inc from Veritas Capital in an all-cash deal valued at $1.35 billion.

