Ametek to buy Abaco Systems in $1.35 bln deal

March 22 (Reuters) - Electronic instrument maker Ametek Inc AME.N said on Monday it would buy computing systems maker Abaco Systems Inc from Veritas Capital in an all-cash deal valued at $1.35 billion.

