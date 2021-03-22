Markets
AMETEK To Acquire Abaco Systems - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AMETEK, Inc. (AME), a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices, has agreed to acquire Abaco Systems, Inc., a provider of mission critical embedded computing systems, from Veritas Capital in an all-cash deal valued at $1.35 billion. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Abaco Systems specializes in open-architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense, and specialized industrial markets. Their ruggedized products are designed to withstand harsh operating environments.

AMETEK expects the acquisition to close mid-2021. Abaco Systems will join AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group.

