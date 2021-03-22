AMETEK To Acquire Abaco Systems - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AMETEK, Inc. (AME), a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices, has agreed to acquire Abaco Systems, Inc., a provider of mission critical embedded computing systems, from Veritas Capital in an all-cash deal valued at $1.35 billion. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Abaco Systems specializes in open-architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense, and specialized industrial markets. Their ruggedized products are designed to withstand harsh operating environments.

AMETEK expects the acquisition to close mid-2021. Abaco Systems will join AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.