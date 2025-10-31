AMETEK Stock Gains 8% as Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

AMETEK, Inc. AME shares closed 7.7% higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected results for third-quarter 2025. The company reported its third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%. The figure increased 14% year over year.

AMETEK’s top line of $1.89 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. The figure increased 11% year over year.

The company experienced an increase in sales in its largest EIG segment and a year-over-year improvement in the EMG segment.

AMETEK’s Q3 2025 Details

EIG sales (65.9% of total revenue) in the second quarter were $1.25 billion, up 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our model estimate for the EIG sales was pegged at $1.16 billion.

In the third quarter, revenues from EMG (34.1% of total revenues) were $646.3 million, up 13% from the year-ago quarter. Our model estimate for the EMG sales was pegged at $618.5 million.

For the third quarter, operating income increased 11% year over year to $496.1 million and operating margin expanded 10 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.

EIG's third-quarter operating income was $352.4 million, and operating income margins were 28.3% in the quarter.

EMG’s operating income in the quarter increased 25% to $163.9 million with operating income margins of 25.4%, reflecting an increase of 250 bps from the year-ago reported figure.

AME’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, AME had cash and cash equivalents of $439.2 million compared with the previous quarter’s $619.7 million.

As of June 30, 2025, AME’s long-term debt was $1.43 billion, down from the previous quarter’s $1.53 billion.

Operating cash flow in the third quarter was $440.9 million, and free cash flow was $420 million. In the first three quarters of 2025, it generated operating and free cash flows of approximately $1.22 billion and $1.14 billion, respectively. In the third quarter, the company’s free cash flow to net income conversion was 113%.

AME Raises Guidance

For 2025, AME expects overall sales to be up in mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to the 2024 reported level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $7.05 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.

The company expects its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $7.32-$7.37, up from the earlier guidance of $7.06-$7.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.10 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4%.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects overall sales to be up approximately 10% compared with the same period last year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $7.77 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.7%.

Adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter are expected to be in the range of $1.90 -$1.95, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2-4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.78 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 7.2%.

Currently, AME carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

