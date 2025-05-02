AMETEK Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on AMETEK (NYSE:AME), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AMETEK, presenting an average target of $191.0, a high estimate of $201.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Experiencing a 6.06% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $203.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of AMETEK by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $201.00 $194.00 Christopher Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $170.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $196.00 $216.00 Richard Eastman Baird Lowers Neutral $197.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AMETEK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AMETEK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AMETEK compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AMETEK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AMETEK's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AMETEK's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AMETEK

Founded in 1930 and transformed over the decades through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands, Ametek owns a collection of over 40 autonomous industrial businesses operating within the research, aerospace, energy, medical, and manufacturing industries. Ametek segments its business into two operating groups: the electronic instruments group and the electromechanical group. The EIG sells a broad portfolio of analytical, test, and measurement instruments, while the EMG sells highly engineered components, interconnects, and specialty metals. The company emphasizes product differentiation and market leadership in the niche markets where it operates.

Financial Insights: AMETEK

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AMETEK's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.77% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AMETEK's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMETEK's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, AMETEK adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

