AMETEK Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $196.25, along with a high estimate of $222.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Highlighting a 7.57% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $212.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of AMETEK by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Christopher Snyder |Morgan Stanley |Announces |Equal-Weight | $170.00|- | |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $196.00|$216.00 | |Richard Eastman |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $197.00|$200.00 | |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $222.00|$221.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AMETEK. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AMETEK. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AMETEK compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AMETEK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AMETEK's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind AMETEK

Founded in 1930 and transformed over the decades through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands, Ametek owns a collection of over 40 autonomous industrial businesses operating within the research, aerospace, energy, medical, and manufacturing industries. Ametek segments its business into two operating groups: the electronic instruments group and the electromechanical group. The EIG sells a broad portfolio of analytical, test, and measurement instruments, while the EMG sells highly engineered components, interconnects, and specialty metals. The company emphasizes product differentiation and market leadership in the niche markets where it operates.

AMETEK: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: AMETEK's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AMETEK's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMETEK's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: AMETEK's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

