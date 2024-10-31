News & Insights

Ametek sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.81-$1.86, consensus $1.84

October 31, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Consensus $1.84. Sees Q4 revenue up mid-single digits. “For the fourth quarter of 2024, overall sales are expected to be up mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to the same period last year. Adjusted earnings in the quarter are anticipated to be in the range of $1.81 to $1.86, up 8% to 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023,” concluded Zapico.

