AMETEK Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

AMETEK, Inc. AME reported second-quarter 2026 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

AMETEK reported its second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $2.09 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. The figure increased 17% year over year.

AMETEK’s top line of $2.04 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. The figure increased 15% year over year.

The company experienced an increase in sales in its largest EIG segment, along with a year-over-year improvement in the EMG segment.

AMETEK, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AMETEK, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AMETEK, Inc. Quote

AMETEK’s Q2 2026 Details

EIG sales (64.6% of total revenues) in the second quarter were $1.32 billion, up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our model estimate for EIG sales was pegged at $1.26 billion.

In the second quarter, revenues from EMG (35.4% of total revenues) were $723.2 million, up 17% from the year-ago quarter. Our model estimate for EMG sales was pegged at $688.6 million.

For the second quarter, operating income increased 18% year over year to $544.4 million. The operating margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.

EIG's second-quarter operating income was $384.7 million, up 12% year over year.

EMG’s operating income in the quarter increased 32% to $190.5 million.

AME’s Balance Sheet Details

As of June 30, 2026, AME had cash and cash equivalents of $495.5 million compared with the previous quarter’s $481.25 million.

As of June 30, 2026, AME’s long-term debt was $1.055 billion, down marginally from the previous quarter’s $1.062 billion.

AME Raises Guidance for 2026

For 2026, AME expects overall sales to increase 10% year over year, up from the prior guidance of overall sales to be up in the high single digits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $8.01 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.2%.

The company expects its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $8.20-$8.30, indicating an increase of 10% to 12% year over year, up from its prior guidance of $7.94-$8.14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $8.14 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 9.6%.

For the third quarter of 2026, the company expects overall sales to be up in the high single digits compared with the same period last year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.

Adjusted earnings for the third quarter are expected to be in the range of $2.08-$2.10, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10-11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.04 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 7.9%.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, AME carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are AppFolio APPF, Amkor Technology AMKR and Amphenol APH, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of AppFolio have plunged 14.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.90 per share, up by 2.2% over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 30.4% year over year.

Shares of Amkor Technology have jumped 41.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.62 per share, up by 17.5% over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 74.7% year over year.

Amphenol shares have surged 26.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.25 per share, up by 7.8% over the past seven days, indicating an increase of 57.2% year over year.

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AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.