AMETEK Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

AMETEK, Inc. AME reported first-quarter 2026 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

AMETEK reported its first-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.97 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%. The figure increased 12.6% year over year.

AMETEK’s top line of $1.93 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. The figure increased 11.3% year over year.

The company experienced an increase in sales in its largest EIG segment, along with a year-over-year improvement in the EMG segment.

AMETEK, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AMETEK, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AMETEK, Inc. Quote

AMETEK’s Q1 2026 Details

EIG sales (65.6% of total revenues) in the first quarter were $1.26 billion, up 11% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our model estimate for the EIG sales was pegged at $1.24 billion.

In the first quarter, revenues from EMG (34.4% of total revenues) were $663.9 million, up 12.9% from the year-ago quarter. Our model estimate for the EMG sales was pegged at $663.8 million.

For the first quarter, operating income increased 14% year over year to $516.6 million. The operating margin expanded 50 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.

EIG's first-quarter operating income was $375.6 million, increasing 6% year over year, and operating income margins were 31.4% in the quarter, reflecting an increase of 40 bps from the year-ago reported figure.

EMG’s operating income in the quarter increased 33% to $170.8 million with operating income margins of 25.7%, reflecting an increase of 380 bps from the year-ago reported figure.

AME’s Balance Sheet Details

As of March 31, 2026, AME had cash and cash equivalents of $481.25 million compared with the previous quarter’s $457.95 million.

As of March 31, 2025, AME’s long-term debt was $1.06 billion, down marginally from the previous quarter’s $1.07 billion.

AME Provides Guidance for 2026

For 2026, AME expects overall sales to be up in the high single digits compared to the 2025 reported level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $7.96 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.5%.

The company expects its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $7.94-$8.14, up 7% to 10% compared with the 2025 reported level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $8.04 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.2%.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects overall sales to be up in the high single digits compared with the same period last year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.96 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.43%.

Adjusted earnings for the second quarter are expected to be in the range of $1.96-$2.00, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10-12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.98 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 11.2%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, AME carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Arista Networks ANET, Advanced Energy AEIS and Amphenol APH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Arista Networks have gained 26.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.54 per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 28.7% year over year.

Shares of Advanced Energy have gained 72.6% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEIS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.32 per share, up by 12 cents over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 29.8% year over year.

Amphenol shares have surged 9.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.34 per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 29.9% year over year.

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Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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