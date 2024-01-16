AMETEK Names Dalip Puri CFO, Succeeding William Burke, With Effect From April 2

(RTTNews) - AMETEK, Inc. (AME), a provider of industrial technology solutions, announced Tuesday that the Board of Directors has elected Dalip Puri as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 2.

Puri, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Operational Finance, will replace William Burke, who has announced his retirement after 36 years with AMETEK.

Puri was promoted to Senior Vice President, Operational Finance in September 2023 after being named Vice President, Operational Finance in July 2023. Prior to that, he was Vice President and Group Controller since October 2021.

He joined AMETEK in 2017 as Vice President and Treasurer. Prior to joining AMETEK, Puri was with Chemtura Corp.

Burke, who is retiring after nearly eight years as Chief Financial Officer, will remain with the company as a Senior Advisor through April 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

Burke joined AMETEK in 1987 and was named Vice President, Investor & Corporate Relations in 1999, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer in 2007, and Senior Vice President, Comptroller & Treasurer in 2012. He was elected Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in May 2016.

