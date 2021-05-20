AMETEK, Inc.'s (NYSE:AME) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 37.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

AMETEK could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:AME Price Based on Past Earnings May 20th 2021

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

AMETEK's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 14%. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 12% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 10% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that AMETEK's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On AMETEK's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of AMETEK's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Having said that, be aware AMETEK is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

