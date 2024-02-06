Ametek Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $342.86 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $307.08 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $1.73 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $342.86 Mln. vs. $307.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.56 to $1.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.