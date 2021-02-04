Ametek Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ametek Inc. (AME):

-Earnings: $221.03 million in Q4 vs. $220.78 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.96 in Q4 vs. $0.97 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $1.03 per share -Revenue: $1.20 billion in Q4 vs. $1.30 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.97 to $1.02

