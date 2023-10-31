Ametek Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $340.37 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $297.64 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $1.62 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $340.37 Mln. vs. $297.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q3): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.61 to $1.63 Full year EPS guidance: $6.31 to $6.33

