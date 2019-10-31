Ametek Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $220.75 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $191.21 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.28 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.01 to $1.03 Full year EPS guidance: $4.12 to $4.14

