Ametek Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $305.71 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $272.45 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $1.60 billion from $1.46 billion last year.

Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $305.71 Mln. vs. $272.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.32 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q1): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.49 to $1.51 Full year EPS guidance: $5.96 to $6.10

