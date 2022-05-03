Ametek Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $272.45 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $219.23 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $1.46 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $272.45 Mln. vs. $219.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.18 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $1.27 to $1.30 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $5.34 to $5.44

