Ametek Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $219.23 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $280.62 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219.23 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.22 billion from $1.20 billion last year.

Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $219.23 Mln. vs. $204.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.08 to $1.10 Full year EPS guidance: $4.48 to $4.56

